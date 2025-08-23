BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: two friends in custody after mutually accusing each other of theft

Benin: two friends in custody after mutually accusing each other of theft

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

An astonishing case is stirring up the localities of Kpomassè and Tovè. Two long-time friends, once inseparable, are now held in custody after mutually accusing each other of theft.

According to the facts reported by the republican police on this Wednesday, August 20, 2025, everything began on Monday, August 18 in Kpomassè. Invited to his friend’s house, a man allegedly took advantage of a moment of inattention to disappear with the cell phone that his host had lent him to make a call.

The owner of the phone, furious, decided to take matters into his own hands. The next day, he goes to Tovè, to his friend’s house. Informed by teenagers met on the spot, he learns that his friend is sleeping. Rather than waiting, he takes the motorcycle parked in front of the house and leaves with the machine without informing anyone.

The law enforcement agencies, alerted, arrested the two men. In front of the investigators, the first one admitted to having pilfered the phone, while the second vehemently denies having stolen the motorcycle, despite several testimonies of him seen leaving with it.

The two friends, now in custody, will have to answer for their actions in court. Their friendship, however, may not come out unscathed from this astonishing case.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

Benin

MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

VIEW ALL FEEDS