Benin: two friends in custody after mutually accusing each other of theft

An astonishing case is stirring up the localities of Kpomassè and Tovè. Two long-time friends, once inseparable, are now held in custody after mutually accusing each other of theft.

According to the facts reported by the republican police on this Wednesday, August 20, 2025, everything began on Monday, August 18 in Kpomassè. Invited to his friend’s house, a man allegedly took advantage of a moment of inattention to disappear with the cell phone that his host had lent him to make a call.

The owner of the phone, furious, decided to take matters into his own hands. The next day, he goes to Tovè, to his friend’s house. Informed by teenagers met on the spot, he learns that his friend is sleeping. Rather than waiting, he takes the motorcycle parked in front of the house and leaves with the machine without informing anyone.

The law enforcement agencies, alerted, arrested the two men. In front of the investigators, the first one admitted to having pilfered the phone, while the second vehemently denies having stolen the motorcycle, despite several testimonies of him seen leaving with it.

The two friends, now in custody, will have to answer for their actions in court. Their friendship, however, may not come out unscathed from this astonishing case.