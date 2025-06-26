BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Two electric cable thieves heavily sentenced by the CRIET

Benin: Two electric cable thieves heavily sentenced by the CRIET

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Prison - Maison d'arrêt
Prison - Maison d'arrêt Ph: RTS
- Publicité-

Two individuals were sentenced to seven years in prison by the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) on Thursday, June 12, 2025. They were prosecuted for aggravated theft of electrical cables belonging to the Société béninoise d’énergie électrique (SBEE), in the town of Adjarra, reported Banouto.

According to the accusation, the two men allegedly carried out several nocturnal sabotage operations during which several kilometers of cables were cut and taken. The total damage is estimated at over 100 million CFA francs.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor had requested five years in prison, along with a fine of two million CFA francs, and full reimbursement of the damages estimated at 109 million. But the judge went beyond the prosecutor’s requests.

In its decision, the Court sentenced each of the defendants to seven years of imprisonment, a fine of 327 million CFA francs, and restitution of the full amount of the damages. Additionally, the judge ordered the confiscation of all their assets for up to five years after serving their sentence to ensure compensation.

The thieves operated mainly at night, on the SBEE’s electric poles. In total, ten cases of theft had been recorded in the area before their arrest. According to the evidence presented at the trial, three cables of 250 meters each were cut on six poles, plunging several neighborhoods into darkness.

A construction site guard caught the criminals in action. His alert mobilized local residents, already exasperated by the recurrent power outages caused by these repeated acts of sabotage.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

Benin

Benin – National Assembly: Democrats bring back a bill proposal to the table

Benin

Benin – Recruitment of 172 Agents for the Benefit of the MEF: Deadline for Submitting Applications Extended

VIEW ALL FEEDS