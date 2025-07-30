BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Two brothers sentenced for keeping over a million received by mistake via Mobile Money

Benin: Two brothers sentenced for keeping over a million received by mistake via Mobile Money

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
- Publicité-

Two Beninese workers were sentenced this Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to one year in prison, including six months custodial, for keeping a mobile money transfer of 1,100,000 FCFA received by mistake. Despite the sender’s reminders, the brothers refused to return the sum, resulting in their arrest one year later.

It is an unusual case that was tried this Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Abomey-Calavi court. Two brothers, construction workers, saw their everyday life turn upside down after receiving, via Mobile Money, an amount of 1,100,000 FCFA from a stranger, while they were actually expecting a transfer of 600,000 FCFA from their employer. According to Bip Radio, noticing that an unexpected deposit had been credited to them, they chose not to inform the authorities or the sender.

A pregnancy mentioned, but the justice remains firm

The real owner of the funds, quickly realizing his error, tried to contact them to recover his money. But the recovery attempts were unsuccessful. The two brothers remained silent and refused to return the funds that were not meant for them. A year later, the affair caught up with the concerned parties, now prosecuted for breach of trust.

At the hearing, one of the defendants tried to move the court by mentioning his partner’s advanced pregnancy. A humanitarian argument that was not enough to sway the judge’s decision. Both were sentenced to 12 months in prison, including 6 months custodial, along with a fine of 200,000 FCFA each.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin

Fighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater Nokoué

Benin

Bilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement

Benin

Parakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal Council

Benin

Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Benin

Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

Benin

Benin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des Pêches

Benin

Benin: Minutes of the Council of Ministers on this July 30, 2025

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the ministers’ council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Benin

Increase in postal rates from 2026: here are the new rates

VIEW ALL FEEDS