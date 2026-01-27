Benin: the wait for the results of the communal and municipal elections continues

More than two weeks after the municipal and communal elections held on January 11, 2026, the official results of this local poll have still not been made public by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA).

A situation that raises questions and impatience within both the political class and the public.

If the final results of the legislative elections were proclaimed on January 19 by the Constitutional Court, those relating to the election of municipal and communal councillors remain awaited.

This election involves 1,815 seats distributed across the country’s 77 municipalities and constitutes a key link in the local institutional framework.

At this stage, CENA has provided no official communication detailing the reasons for this delay nor indicating a precise timetable for the publication of the results.

This lack of explanation fuels a certain misunderstanding, especially in the major urban areas where municipal issues are closely watched.

Beyond citizen expectations, the delay in proclaiming the results also fuels political uncertainties. In several cases, candidates were involved in both the legislative and communal elections, making the publication of local results crucial for clarifying mandates and the possible designation of substitute councilors.

For many observers, the rapid and transparent publication of the municipal results is expected in order to complete the political landscape arising from the January 11 double election and to enable the effective formation of the communal and municipal councils.

Public opinion thus remains waiting for an official announcement that will clear up the gray areas surrounding this important part of the electoral process.