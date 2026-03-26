Benin: the Wadagni-Talata duo officially launches its electoral campaign in Kandi.

The presidential ticket of Romuald Wadagni and Mariam Chabi Talata, representing the presidential movement in the election scheduled for April 12, 2026, will launch its campaign on Friday, March 27 in the town of Kandi, located in the Alibori Department.

The event marks the effective start of the race toward the ballot, whose official period runs from March 27 to April 10 according to the calendar of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission. The launch, which is also taking place in Malanville and Karimama in the first electoral district, is coordinated by Bio Guéra Sacca Kina, the constituency head, with the involvement of political leaders and the movement’s structures.

This step comes after the recent publication of the duo’s policy platform, titled “Further Ahead, Together,” presented to the public a few days earlier. The launch ceremony of the electoral competition by the movement’s camp will bring together political party leaders, administrative officials, and supporters, in a context where the electoral campaign is gradually gaining momentum nationwide.

The stated objective is to mobilize the rural electorate and to consolidate the ticket’s territorial stronghold, in a country where the election is expected to be an important transition following the end of President Patrice Talon’s second term.

The launch in Kandi shows that the campaign is now entering an active phase, with outreach efforts and base mobilization ahead of the April deadline.

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