Benin: The lifeless body of a police officer discovered in Kandi, investigation ongoing

- Publicité-

A macabre discovery plunged the city of Kandi, in the Alibori department, into consternation on the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The lifeless body of a Republican Police official stationed in the region was found in circumstances still unclear, according to information relayed by La Plume Libre.

At this stage, no official information has been communicated about the exact causes of death. Some sources close to the matter suggest the possibility of a traffic accident, though no definitive confirmation has been provided.

The Republican Police forces, supported by local authorities, have immediately opened an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of this tragedy. The aim is to shed full light on this incident, which is causing shock and questions among the population.