BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Christophe Djossou, journaliste , promoteur de KingoNews
Christophe Djossou, journaliste , promoteur de KingoNews
- Publicité-

The journalist Christophe Gbemiga Djossou, promoter of Kingo News, who died on July 1, 2025, at the age of 45, will be laid to rest following two major ceremonies held in Cotonou.

The funeral for journalist Christophe Gbemiga Djossou will take place on August 8 and 9, 2025 in Cotonou. In tribute to the departed media man, his close ones, friends, colleagues, and peers are invited to two significant moments of remembrance and prayer.

An evangelistic wake and thanksgiving is planned for Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8 PM at Ganpkodo, specifically on Hounon Force Tranquille street, at the Djossou family home. This spiritual moment will allow the deceased’s surroundings to salute his memory one last time, in an atmosphere of prayer and gratitude.

Thanksgiving Mass at Notre-Dame de Ganhi

The thanksgiving mass and lifting of mourning will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 10 AM at Notre-Dame de Ganhi Cathedral. This religious celebration will mark the end of mourning and recall the faith journey of the departed man.

Born in 1980, Christophe Gbemiga Djossou was recognized for his professional rigor, his humanism, and his sense of commitment.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Posting private files: five years in prison requested against a young man at the CRIET

Benin

Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

Benin

Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

Benin

Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

Benin

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin

Fighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater Nokoué

Benin

Bilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement

Benin

Parakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal Council

Benin

Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Benin

Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

VIEW ALL FEEDS