Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

- Publicité-

The journalist Christophe Gbemiga Djossou, promoter of Kingo News, who died on July 1, 2025, at the age of 45, will be laid to rest following two major ceremonies held in Cotonou.

The funeral for journalist Christophe Gbemiga Djossou will take place on August 8 and 9, 2025 in Cotonou. In tribute to the departed media man, his close ones, friends, colleagues, and peers are invited to two significant moments of remembrance and prayer.

An evangelistic wake and thanksgiving is planned for Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8 PM at Ganpkodo, specifically on Hounon Force Tranquille street, at the Djossou family home. This spiritual moment will allow the deceased’s surroundings to salute his memory one last time, in an atmosphere of prayer and gratitude.

Thanksgiving Mass at Notre-Dame de Ganhi

The thanksgiving mass and lifting of mourning will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 10 AM at Notre-Dame de Ganhi Cathedral. This religious celebration will mark the end of mourning and recall the faith journey of the departed man.

Born in 1980, Christophe Gbemiga Djossou was recognized for his professional rigor, his humanism, and his sense of commitment.