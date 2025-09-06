Benin: Selection Test Announced for New Teacher Trainees (AME)

- Publicité-

Strengthening the capacities of Teacher Trainee Aspirants (Aspirants au Métier d’Enseignant – AME) and improving their productivity is one of the measures adopted by the government during the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

Specifically, the government has decided to organize a selection test to reinforce the pool of qualified AMEs for primary education.

Based on the needs expressed by the Ministry of Nursery and Primary Education for the 2025–2026 school year, 2,319 AMEs will be required to maintain the standard of one teacher per class and ensure the smooth running of academic activities. However, the current recruitment pool is no longer sufficient to cover these needs.

As a result, the government will organize the test, open to candidates holding either a teaching aptitude certificate, an elementary teaching aptitude certificate (primary option), or a high school diploma (baccalaureate).