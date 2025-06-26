BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Recruitment of 172 Agents for the Benefit of the MEF: Deadline for Submitting Applications Extended

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Ministre du Travail et de la Fonction Publique, Adidjatou A. Mathys
The Ministry of Labor and Public Service announced on Friday, June 13, 2025, an exceptional extension of the deadline for submitting applications for the recruitment competition of 172 agents for the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

According to the official statement, candidates who were initially unable to complete their applications can still do so between Monday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Submissions must be made at the departmental labor and public service offices of the following departments: Atacora, Atlantique, Borgou, Collines, Couffo, Littoral, Mono, Ouémé, Plateau, and Zou.

A special measure is also planned for State employees. Those aspiring to join the ranks of student budget controllers and unable to submit their applications through the hierarchical channel have the same deadline to regularize their application.

However, the ministry warns: no application will be accepted after June 18. Furthermore, the exam dates remain unchanged. The written tests will take place on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Candidates are therefore encouraged to seize this last chance to confirm their participation in this highly anticipated competition.

