GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsCompanyBenin - Recruitment for MEF: Date confusion causes frustration

Benin – Recruitment for MEF: Date confusion causes frustration

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Concours
Concours
- Publicité-

A misunderstanding in the official announcement regarding the recruitment competition for the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is currently depriving several candidates of the opportunity to participate in this job opportunity.

The announcement no. 012/MTFP/DC/SGM/DGFP/STCD dated May 19, 2025, regarding the recruitment of 172 state officials, has generated strong interest. The competition, scheduled for July 19 and 20, 2025, targets a range of profiles, including people with disabilities. However, one point in the announcement has caused confusion: two deadlines are mentioned—June 3, 2025, for non-officials and June 13, 2025, for current officials.

This distinction, although clearly stated in the document, was not correctly understood by many candidates. Many mistakenly believed that June 13 was the deadline for everyone and found themselves out of time.

We misread, indeed, but we are not trying to evade our responsibilities. We sincerely appeal to the Minister for a new deadline, even a short one, to be granted,” confides one of the applicants, as reported by Matin Libre.

Thus, those affected are pleading for an exceptional extension that would allow those whose error stemmed from a genuine misunderstanding to re-enter the race.

They do not dispute the legal clarity of the announcement or the legitimacy of the established schedule. But they appeal to the spirit of public service and the inclusive purpose that such initiatives should embody.

- Publicité-

In their plea, the candidates highlight the stakes of this competition: access to public service, professional stability, and commitment to serving the State.

A brief extension wouldn’t compromise the organization of the competition. It would, however, rectify an unintentional injustice and restore hope to hundreds of young people,” says one of the disqualified candidates.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin – PRD-UP Merger: Lawyer Landry Adélakoun Warns of a Legal Imbroglio and Points to the MISP

Ivory Coast

Death of Éric Didia: these 2 serious illnesses that took the host Roro

Benin

Benin: A woman “damages” her husband’s testicles due to his repeated demands

Benin

Construction of technical high schools: the government justifies the delay in starting the work

Benin

PRD-UP Renewal Crisis: The Government’s Opinion

Benin

Benin: Centers Selected by Department for the Official Launch of the BEPC 2025

Benin

Benin: About thirty houses damaged by a storm in Tchaourou

Benin

Benin: Closed-door meeting between Célestine Zanou and Yayi Boni

Benin

Benin: Yves Kouaro’s personal secretary dies under the same circumstances as his boss

Benin

Benin – Macabre discovery in Akpakpa: family members of the victims apprehended

VIEW ALL FEEDS