Benin – Recruitment for MEF: Date confusion causes frustration

A misunderstanding in the official announcement regarding the recruitment competition for the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is currently depriving several candidates of the opportunity to participate in this job opportunity.

The announcement no. 012/MTFP/DC/SGM/DGFP/STCD dated May 19, 2025, regarding the recruitment of 172 state officials, has generated strong interest. The competition, scheduled for July 19 and 20, 2025, targets a range of profiles, including people with disabilities. However, one point in the announcement has caused confusion: two deadlines are mentioned—June 3, 2025, for non-officials and June 13, 2025, for current officials.

This distinction, although clearly stated in the document, was not correctly understood by many candidates. Many mistakenly believed that June 13 was the deadline for everyone and found themselves out of time.

“We misread, indeed, but we are not trying to evade our responsibilities. We sincerely appeal to the Minister for a new deadline, even a short one, to be granted,” confides one of the applicants, as reported by Matin Libre.

Thus, those affected are pleading for an exceptional extension that would allow those whose error stemmed from a genuine misunderstanding to re-enter the race.

They do not dispute the legal clarity of the announcement or the legitimacy of the established schedule. But they appeal to the spirit of public service and the inclusive purpose that such initiatives should embody.

In their plea, the candidates highlight the stakes of this competition: access to public service, professional stability, and commitment to serving the State.

“A brief extension wouldn’t compromise the organization of the competition. It would, however, rectify an unintentional injustice and restore hope to hundreds of young people,” says one of the disqualified candidates.