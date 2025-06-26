BY COUNTRIES
Benin: One person killed in an accident in Allada, the perpetrator sought by the police

Benin: One person killed in an accident in Allada, the perpetrator sought by the police

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
The roads of Benin continue to be the scene of a worrying series of accidents. On Tuesday, June 10, a new tragedy occurred in Allada, claiming the life of a person hit by a passing tricycle.

The accident happened on the road linking Allada to Ouidah, precisely at the Blue Skies intersection, reports Le Potentiel. Besides the victim who died at the scene, other passengers were seriously injured.

After the tragedy, the tricycle driver fled, leaving the injured and the lifeless body on the road. An investigation was immediately launched by the Republican Police to identify the runaway driver and shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy.

This accident adds to an already much too long list of incidents on the country’s roads in recent weeks. In light of this increase, the authorities remind everyone of the urgent need to strictly adhere to the highway code. This call is made not only to drivers but also to all road users, with the aim of saving lives that have too often fallen victim to carelessness or negligence.

