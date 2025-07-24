BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Media: Radio Tokpa issued a warning by HAAC for illicit medical advertising

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Edouard Loko, président de la HAAC
The High Authority for Broadcast and Communication (HAAC) has, by decision No. 25-048 of 22 July 2025, ordered the “Tokpa” radio station to immediately cease broadcasting any advertising content related to the promotion of pharmaceutical products, pharmacopoeia, medications, and other health products.

The order also pertains to programs promoting non-traditional medical practices, especially those originating from traditional practitioners. The station is particularly accused of broadcasting contents praising alternative treatments for diseases, spiritual healing practices and deliverance, as well as esoteric or spiritualistic programs.

In the same regulatory action, the HAAC strictly forbids three figures from the Beninese traditional practitioners scene, namely Dah Kpodégbé, Sèna Dédomè, alias “Dah Adankanlin”, and Dah Avivomansi Dègbo, to appear on Radio Tokpa until further notice.

This decision is part of a stricter regulation of sensitive content related to health and spirituality broadcasted in the Beninese audiovisual space. It also aims to protect populations against misinformation and potential abuses related to certain non-medically validated practices.

It should also be remembered that a few days ago, the HAAC banned all advertisements for pharmacopoeia pharmaceutical products in the media.

