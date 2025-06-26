Benin: Mayor Kassa Wimbo’s call to action as his youth drown in alcohol

- Publicité-

The commune of Matéri, in the Atacora department, is experiencing a worrying social crisis: alcoholism is dangerously gaining ground among young people.

The mayor, Robert Kassa Wimbo, visibly alarmed by the situation, has made a pressing call for urgent intervention to safeguard the future of the youth in his jurisdiction.

Speaking on Canal 3 Bénin, the communal authority did not mince his words: in a population estimated at 200,000 inhabitants, Matéri reportedly has nearly 1,000 drinking establishments, meaning about 10 per locality or village. This proliferation is considered excessive and directly linked to the rise in abusive alcohol consumption among young people.

“It’s the able-bodied individuals of the commune who are sinking,” he lamented, highlighting the severe consequences of this phenomenon: decreased productivity, violence, accidents, and deterioration of young people’s mental and physical health.

An explosive mix for a commune whose development largely relies on this now-threatened youth. Given the worrying situation, Mayor Kassa Wimbo calls for a multisectoral response: awareness campaigns, withdrawal programs, oversight of drinking establishments, and involvement of families and community leaders. According to him, it’s about the social and economic survival of Matéri.

It’s no longer time for assessments but for action. The mobilization of all actors, authorities, civil society, parents, and educators, is more necessary than ever to save a generation and restore Matéri’s hopes for progress.