Benin: Marius Placide, the TikToker who symbolically strikes public figures, arrested

Content creator Marius Placide was apprehended this Wednesday, August 13, 2025, by the authorities in Benin. Known for his viral videos in which he symbolically strikes political figures with a virtual stick, he is accused of damaging their image and reputation.

The “clean up” continues on TikTok in Benin. After the recent arrests of Flapacha Premier, Jérémie Degamer, and a young man who publicly admitted to acts of cybercrime, it is now Marius Placide’s turn to face justice.

This content creator made a name for himself with his videos in which he brandishes a stick and mimics hitting political figures, thanks to a visual filter available on the platform.

He will be brought before the prosecutor to answer for his content considered offensive and likely to tarnish the image of the personalities targeted.

A series of arrests on TikTok

The Marius Placide case comes in a context of increased repression of misconduct on TikTok in Benin. Recent arrests of content creators accused of defamation, staging false scenarios, or cybercrime illustrate the authorities’ initiative to better regulate the use of this popular platform among young people.

For now, Marius Placide is in custody while investigators examine his posts and determine the legal proceedings to follow.