Benin – Macabre discovery in Akpakpa: family members of the victims apprehended

The investigation continues after the gruesome discovery in Akpakpa on Friday, June 6. Several family members of the victims have been detained by the republican police, according to sources close to the case.

Some have been questioned and then released after the hearing. Others, however, remain in custody for the purposes of the investigation. At this stage, the authorities have not disclosed any details about the specific reasons for these arrests, and no leads have been ruled out. An autopsy is underway to determine the exact causes of death.

To recap, the tragedy occurred on the day of the Tabaski festival. A man, his wife, and their infant were found dead in their home under still unclear circumstances. A family member is said to have made the gruesome discovery: the mother was lying near the door, while the father and baby were on the bed.

Neighbors claim to have seen the family in perfect health the day before. The father even went to the mosque. There were no warning signs indicating such a tragedy.

The investigation, assigned to the republican police, is ongoing.