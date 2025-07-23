Benin – Kidnapping attempt thwarted in Gouka: Three suspects arrested

- Publicité-

An attempted ransom kidnapping was thwarted on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Gouka, in the town of Bantè (Collines department).

The successful operation is the result of effective collaboration between law enforcement and the local community. Three suspicious individuals have been arrested and taken into custody.

According to information reported, it all started from a tip-off received on the evening of Sunday, July 20. Alerted to the imminent threat, a local cattle herder quickly alerted the Gouka police station. Their quick response allowed for rapid mobilization of security forces.

Supported by locals, the Gouka brigade launched a targeted intervention. The alleged mastermind of the operation was the first to be arrested. Held in custody and interrogated, he reportedly admitted to the crime before revealing the identities of his two accomplices. They were apprehended shortly afterward.

The three suspects are currently being held in temporary detention at the Gouka police station. They are due to appear in the appropriate prosecutor’s office in the coming days to answer for the charges against them.