Benin: Journalist Hugues Sossoukpè placed under judicial supervision after his hearing

By Edouard Djogbénou
1 min.
Prison - Maison d'arrêt
Prison - Maison d'arrêt Ph: RTS
The Beninese journalist and web activist, Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, was officially placed under detention order on Monday, July 14, 2025, by the Court of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET). His detention came after his hearing before the Commission on Freedoms and Detention and then before the investigative commission.

Arrested in Ivory Coast and transferred to Benin, Sossoukpè is being prosecuted for incitement to hatred, electronic harassment, and terrorism advocacy.

However, his lawyers are denouncing a procedure marred by irregularities. According to them, their client benefits from an international protected status, which would make his arrest and transfer “illegal” under international law.

Several organizations, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), have strongly condemned this arrest, demanding his immediate release and denouncing the alleged complicity of the Ivorian authorities.

Recap of facts

Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè was arrested in early July in Abidjan, where he was staying for a professional assignment. According to his lawyers, he was extradited to Benin outside of any regular judicial procedure.

He was first presented to the special prosecutor of the CRIET on July 11 before being taken into provisional detention at the civil prison of Ouidah.

On July 14, his appearance before the two competent commissions resulted in his official placement in preventive detention, awaiting the outcome of the procedure.

