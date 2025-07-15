BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè returns to prison, Criet confirms his provisional detention

Benin: Journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè returns to prison, Criet confirms his provisional detention

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
- Publicité-

The Beninese journalist, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, who was arrested in Abidjan on Thursday, July 10, 2025, and then extradited to Cotonou, appeared on Monday, July 14, 2025, before the Court of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET). The Liberties Chamber decided to keep him in provisional detention on multiple charges.

The Beninese judiciary made a decision on Monday, July 14, 2025. The journalist and whistleblower Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè will remain in detention. After his presentation before the Liberty Chamber of the CRIET, the judge for liberty and detention confirmed, at the request of the public prosecutor, the journalist’s provisional detention while his case is reviewed.

Four charges have been leveled against him: “incitement to rebellion,” “incitement to hate and violence,” “harassment through electronic communication,” and “apology for terrorism.”

Just before 2:30 p.m., handcuffed at the wrist, the founder of the online media Olofofo Infos left the courtroom under police escort. Dressed in a vest of the Ouidah civil prison, pants and sneakers, he was immediately taken to the Ouidah civil prison, where he has been incarcerated since his arrival in Benin. According to Libre Express, the case has now been transferred to the examining magistrate.

An arrest that continues to raise questions

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè was arrested on July 10, 2025, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in his hotel room, before being extradited to Cotonou in a context of official silence from Ivorian authorities.

A political refugee in Togo since 2019, he is known for his virulent posts on social networks, where he has more than 69,000 followers. His online media Olofofo, suspended by the High Audiovisual and Communication Authority (HAAC) in Benin in March 2025, has often been the relay for scathing criticisms against the current regime.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

VIEW ALL FEEDS