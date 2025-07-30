Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

- Publicité-

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, presided over by the Head of State Patrice Talon, approved the granting of a scholarship to two Beninese students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

In the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, the Beninese government validated the full coverage of the training for two young Beninese admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris, one of the most prestigious engineering institutions in the world. The state’s support is part of a dynamic of accompanying promising talents who represent the country’s future.

These scholarships, granted for the engineering cycle, aim not only to reward academic excellence but also to prepare a highly qualified succession in strategic sectors. Ultimately, the trained students will contribute to strengthening Benin’s capacities, particularly in the promising sector of aeronautics, which is expanding on the continent.

Far from being an isolated gesture, this decision reflects a broader vision of the government, which is to build a pool of high-level skills to support the structural transformation of the country.