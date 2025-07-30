BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
formation-Polytechnique-paris @ Spitch Paris
formation-Polytechnique-paris @ Spitch Paris
- Publicité-

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, presided over by the Head of State Patrice Talon, approved the granting of a scholarship to two Beninese students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

In the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, the Beninese government validated the full coverage of the training for two young Beninese admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris, one of the most prestigious engineering institutions in the world. The state’s support is part of a dynamic of accompanying promising talents who represent the country’s future.

These scholarships, granted for the engineering cycle, aim not only to reward academic excellence but also to prepare a highly qualified succession in strategic sectors. Ultimately, the trained students will contribute to strengthening Benin’s capacities, particularly in the promising sector of aeronautics, which is expanding on the continent.

Far from being an isolated gesture, this decision reflects a broader vision of the government, which is to build a pool of high-level skills to support the structural transformation of the country.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin

Fighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater Nokoué

Benin

Bilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement

Benin

Parakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal Council

Benin

Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

Benin

Benin: No parking on the sidewalks of the Route des Pêches

Benin

Benin: Minutes of the Council of Ministers on this July 30, 2025

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the ministers’ council on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Benin

Benin: Two brothers sentenced for keeping over a million received by mistake via Mobile Money

Benin

Increase in postal rates from 2026: here are the new rates

VIEW ALL FEEDS