Benin: human toll of the accident that occurred this Thursday in Malanville

New details have emerged about the serious road accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Malanville, in the Alibori Department.

Edouard Djogbénou
Un mini bus en feu; @: Magazine Page Jaune
The tragedy has claimed one life and left several injured, according to information gathered by Fraternité FM. The provisional toll reports one death. The victim is a passenger on the bus involved in the collision.

Six other people were injured, including the vehicle’s driver, who was severely injured. He was rushed to the Borgou Departmental Hospital Center for specialized care. The bus, which carried eleven passengers, was en route to Parakou at the time of the accident.

Among the injured is also a mother and her child, both admitted to the Malanville zonal hospital. According to available information, the health status of the majority of the injured passengers is considered stable.

The accident also caused significant material damage. The bus and the parked truck involved in the collision sustained serious damage. Alerted, local authorities went to the scene.

The mayor of the Malanville municipality and the prefect of the Alibori Department traveled to the scene to observe the facts, assess the extent of the losses, and express their support to the victims and their families.

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of this accident.

