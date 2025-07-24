BY COUNTRIES
Benin: He uses fraudulently obtained mobile money for his fiancee’s dowry and ends up in prison

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Prison - Maison d'arrêt
Prison - Maison d'arrêt Ph: RTS
- Publicité-

A young man’s wedding plans, a member of an evangelical church, were abruptly interrupted by a scam which led him to the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET).

According to the elements presented by the public prosecutor, the individual in question allegedly fraudulently received money belonging to his ex-guardian by posing as his accountant. Taking advantage of a similarity in names, he convinced his victim to transfer a sum of 1,300,000 CFA francs via the electronic transfer application Momo.

After receiving the money, the accused allegedly cut off all contact, ignoring calls and messages, despite the victim’s multiple attempts to recover his money.

The investigation reveals that the accused never showed the intention to repay, despite the peaceful steps taken by his victim. It was only after his arrest by the Republican Police that he was presented to the special prosecutor’s office of the CRIET, then placed in provisional detention.

In front of the judge, the accused claims to have immediately used the money for his fiancée’s dowry. In his requisition, the public prosecutor requests to maintain the accused within the electronic scam links and to sentence him to 4 years in prison and a fine of 2 million. The judge’s decision is awaited.

