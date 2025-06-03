Benin: Friday, June 6, 2025, declared a public holiday, off and paid

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service of Benin announced via an official communiqué to all workers and citizens of Benin that Friday, June 6, 2025, is declared a holiday, off, and paid.

The Beninese government has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a holiday, off, and paid on the occasion of the Tabaski festival. The announcement was made through a communiqué signed by the Minister of Labor and Public Service, Adidjatou A. Mathys, and released on Monday, June 3, 2025.

In the document, the ministry specifies that this measure is in line with the provisions of Law No. 90-019 of July 27, 1990, establishing the legal holidays in the Republic of Benin. As such, the celebration of Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Tabaski, results in a legal day off for citizens, including employees in both the public and private sectors.

The communiqué, authenticated by the signature of the Chief of Staff Victorin V. Honvoh, specifies that this measure applies nationwide. Indeed, all workers, regardless of their geographical location in Benin, will benefit from this day off.

In the same message, the minister extends her festive wishes to the entire Muslim community of the country. This decision comes in a context where the Beninese government ensures the strict respect of workers’ rights and the promotion of religious freedoms.

Let us recall that Tabaski is one of the greatest festivals of Islam. It symbolizes faith, sacrifice, and solidarity, and leads to family gatherings and moments of sharing across the country.