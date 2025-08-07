Benin: Expected revelations on water and electricity projects in Parakou

- Publicité-

The investigation report on water and energy investments in the municipality of Parakou, commissioned following the allegations of former minister Paulin Akponna, will be officially returned this Thursday, August 7, 2025 in the presence of the High Commissioner for the Prevention of Corruption.

This Thursday, attention will be focused on the content of the Verification Commission’s report, established following serious accusations made by former minister Paulin Akponna. This commission looked into investment projects in two vital sectors: access to drinking water and electricity in the municipality of Parakou, in the north of Benin.

A sensitive issue with political and social implications

The restitution will be led by the High Commissioner for the Prevention of Corruption. It is expected to shed light on possible irregularities or malfunctions observed in the implementation of these projects.

The initiative is part of a declared desire for transparency and accountability, as suspicions of poor governance attract significant public attention.

As a reminder, Paulin Akponna had publicly questioned some of the procedures that surrounded these projects. His statements prompted the establishment of an ad hoc commission, which is supposed to establish the truth of the facts and make recommendations.

The results of this investigation could have administrative or judicial consequences, depending on the seriousness of any potential irregularities highlighted.