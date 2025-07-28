Benin – Entrance exams for universities: here are the key dates for the academic year 2025–2026

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS) is gearing up to launch the entrance exams to public universities and institutes in Benin for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Several institutions are involved, with a schedule spread between August and October 2025. To participate in the exams, candidates must have achieved a minimum average of 12/20 in their baccalaureate and be under 22 years old by December 31, 2025.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

National Medical and Health Institute (INMeS) of Cotonou

Training Institute for Nurses and Obstetrics (IFSIO) of Parakou

Friday, August 29, 2025

National School of Statistics, Planning and Demography (ENSPD) of Parakou

National School of Information and Communication Sciences and Techniques (ENSTIC) of Abomey-Calavi

National School of Applied Economics and Management (ENEAM) of Cotonou

University Institute of Professional Education in Agriculture (IUEP-MA)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

National Higher Institute of Prep Classes for Engineering Studies (INSPEI) of Abomey

National Institute of Physical Education and Sports (INEPS, formerly INJEPS) of Porto-Novo

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Higher Normal School (ENS) of Porto-Novo

Higher Normal School (ENS) of Natitingou

Saturday, October 11, 2025

National Higher School of Technical Education (ENSET) of Lokossa.

Document submission

According to preliminary information, the submission of documents will begin at the start of August 2025. For the ENS and ENSET exams, the submission will take place in September.

Candidates are invited to contact the relevant institutions or to consult the official channels of the MESRS for additional details and the documents to provide.