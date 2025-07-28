BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Entrance exams for universities: here are the key dates for the academic year 2025–2026

Benin – Entrance exams for universities: here are the key dates for the academic year 2025–2026

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Concours
Concours
- Publicité-

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS) is gearing up to launch the entrance exams to public universities and institutes in Benin for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Several institutions are involved, with a schedule spread between August and October 2025. To participate in the exams, candidates must have achieved a minimum average of 12/20 in their baccalaureate and be under 22 years old by December 31, 2025.

Composition dates

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

National Medical and Health Institute (INMeS) of Cotonou

Training Institute for Nurses and Obstetrics (IFSIO) of Parakou

Friday, August 29, 2025

- Publicité-

National School of Statistics, Planning and Demography (ENSPD) of Parakou

National School of Information and Communication Sciences and Techniques (ENSTIC) of Abomey-Calavi

National School of Applied Economics and Management (ENEAM) of Cotonou

- Publicité-

University Institute of Professional Education in Agriculture (IUEP-MA)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

National Higher Institute of Prep Classes for Engineering Studies (INSPEI) of Abomey

National Institute of Physical Education and Sports (INEPS, formerly INJEPS) of Porto-Novo

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Higher Normal School (ENS) of Porto-Novo

Higher Normal School (ENS) of Natitingou

Saturday, October 11, 2025

National Higher School of Technical Education (ENSET) of Lokossa.

Document submission

According to preliminary information, the submission of documents will begin at the start of August 2025. For the ENS and ENSET exams, the submission will take place in September.

Candidates are invited to contact the relevant institutions or to consult the official channels of the MESRS for additional details and the documents to provide.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: The city hall of Porto Novo demands 3 billion from the 2nd deputy mayor in a land fraud case

Benin

Beninese nationality: three Afro-descendants receive their first official attestations

Benin

Devastating fire at the Bohicon market: the town hall stands with the affected female traders

Benin

Benin: five constitutional court advisors decorated in the National Order

Benin

Parakou: Fire in a fuel depot, several houses affected

Benin

Benin – Peregrine Falcon 2025: 260 suspects arrested, ghettos dismantled and massive seizures

Benin

Cryptocurrencies: A Fake Statement Attributed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Benin

Benin

Conversation at the Marina: President Talon faces the youth this Monday

Benin

Presidential 2026: Céna makes a first breach in the electoral calendar

Niger

In the face of challenges and difficulties, Tiani invites Nigerians to read the Quran.

VIEW ALL FEEDS