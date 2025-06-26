BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Drinking water: The government initiates studies to improve supply in several cities

By Edouard Djogbénou
Faced with the growing challenges of access to drinking water in several cities in the southwest of Benin, the government has approved the detailed preliminary project studies as well as the environmental and social impact study for the drinking water supply project for the communes of Comè, Grand-Popo, Houéyogbé, Bopa, Kpomassè, and their surroundings.

These cities, although served by SONEB, are currently suffering from outdated systems installed over twenty years ago, without major improvements in capacity or territorial coverage.

This is compounded by increasing urbanization, which adds pressure on now outdated infrastructure. As a result, the findings on the ground are alarming:

  • A low rate of access to drinking water;
  • Frequent outages and unstable pressure in distribution;
  • A lack of extension to new neighborhoods or peripheral areas.

The situation is even more critical in Kpomassè, which has no connection to the SONEB network, even though it is one of the eight cities identified as awaiting formal access to drinking water.

Essential studies before deployment

To address these deficiencies and sustainably strengthen access to drinking water, the government has included in its roadmap the implementation of reinforcement, extension, and installation works for new water supply systems.

However, the success of this project relies on thorough preliminary studies, including a detailed preliminary project (DPP) to define the best technical choices and optimal routes. An environmental and social impact study (ESIA) is essential to anticipate the effects of the project on the environment, populations, and local ecosystems.

The Council of Ministers has therefore approved the contracting with a specialized company responsible for conducting these structural studies.

