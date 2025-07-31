BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
- Publicité-

The owner of the collapsed building a few days ago at Togbin Fandji was presented to the prosecutor’s office this Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and placed in pre-trial detention.

The owner of the building under construction, whose collapse on July 23 caused the tragic death of a young apprentice mason, was presented to the prosecutor of the Abomey-Calavi court this Wednesday. The prosecutor ordered his temporary detention, pending the opening of his trial scheduled for this Thursday.

According to the first elements of the investigation made public by the Republican Police, the defendant did not have any construction permit to erect the imposing R+3 type building.

A serious violation of the laws in force, which could have significantly contributed to the instability of the building. The police spokesman emphasized that the absence of this legal document constitutes a clear disregard for public safety.

The collapse occurred on the night of July 23, 2025. At the scene, rescuers found debris and the lifeless body of an apprentice mason, trapped under the rubble.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Posting private files: five years in prison requested against a young man at the CRIET

Benin

Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

Benin

Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

Benin

Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Benin

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin

Fighting against anarchic constructions: 157 projects suspended in the Greater Nokoué

Benin

Bilateral Cooperation: Benin and Serbia Sign a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement

Benin

Parakou: Djibril Bio Nourou Dine officially installed on the Municipal Council

Benin

Benin is sponsoring the education of 2 students admitted to the Polytechnic School of Paris.

Benin

Cotonou: Towards the construction of 2 international-scale hotel complexes

VIEW ALL FEEDS