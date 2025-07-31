Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

- Publicité-

The owner of the collapsed building a few days ago at Togbin Fandji was presented to the prosecutor’s office this Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and placed in pre-trial detention.

The owner of the building under construction, whose collapse on July 23 caused the tragic death of a young apprentice mason, was presented to the prosecutor of the Abomey-Calavi court this Wednesday. The prosecutor ordered his temporary detention, pending the opening of his trial scheduled for this Thursday.

According to the first elements of the investigation made public by the Republican Police, the defendant did not have any construction permit to erect the imposing R+3 type building.

A serious violation of the laws in force, which could have significantly contributed to the instability of the building. The police spokesman emphasized that the absence of this legal document constitutes a clear disregard for public safety.

The collapse occurred on the night of July 23, 2025. At the scene, rescuers found debris and the lifeless body of an apprentice mason, trapped under the rubble.