Benin: Daniel Edah demands more transparency in the management of the Hugues Sossoukpè case

- Publicité-

Daniel Edah, former presidential candidate and president of the political movement “We Will Do It,” spoke out this Wednesday via a public statement on the case of journalist Hugues Sossoukpè.

Without commenting on the merits of the case or the charges laid against the journalist and web-activist, namely incitement to hatred, electronic harassment, and glorification of terrorism, Daniel Edah said he questioned the legality of the procedure leading to his arrest.

“I refrain from commenting on the ongoing charges, but I question the regularity of his arrest and the conditions of his return to Benin. There is an ambiguity that needs to be clarified,” he pointed out.

The political activist, held for several days at the civil prison of Ouidah, was arrested in Ivory Coast and handed over to Beninese authorities, in circumstances that several opposition parties and NGOs find troubling.

Credible Justice, Stable State

In his statement, Daniel Edah emphasizes a fundamental principle: no justice without respect for human rights. According to him, legal procedures must be flawless, not only to guarantee fairness towards those charged, but also to preserve the social stability of the country.

“A legal procedure marred by violations is in itself an injustice,” he states, calling for a model, independent justice system free from political score-settling.

In a more inclusive tone, the former international civil servant calls on political actors to rise above personal tensions and ideological divides to subscribe to a dynamic of national reconciliation.

“The gathering of Benin’s sons and daughters can only be built on the basis of truth, justice, and fairness,” he asserts, emphasizing that Benin’s attractiveness for investors also rests on the solidity of its democratic institutions.

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè was presented Monday, July 14 before the special prosecutor of the CRIET. He faces serious charges, some of which involve national security. His lawyers are denouncing an irregular procedure, stating his status as a political refugee recognized abroad. International organizations, including Reporters Without Borders, as well as Beninese opposition parties, have also demanded more transparency.