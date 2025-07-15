Benin – Criet: Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè claims his Togolese nationality in front of the judge

- Publicité-

The Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, arrested in Abidjan and extradited to Benin, appeared this Monday, July 14, 2025, before the judge of detention and freedoms at the CRIET. Represented by a team of seven international lawyers, in court on Monday, he insisted he is Togolese.

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, the founder of the media outlet Olofofo Infos, appears this July 14 before the judge of freedom and detention near the CRIET in Cotonou. His arrest in Abidjan on July 10, followed by his extradition and imprisonment in Ouidah, continues to arouse the indignation of his relatives and of several organizations defending press freedom.

At the bar, the journalist chose to challenge the procedure by invoking his Togolese nationality. According to his lawyers, he does not consider himself a Beninese citizen but claims to be from Togo. “He said he was Togolese, that he’s Togolese,” insisted Me Barnabé Gbago in an interview with Libre Express.

“He actually said earlier that he was of Togolese nationality. That’s what he said,” he clarified. The lawyer emphasized that the journalist probably mentioned the Togolese nationality since he had obtained refugee status in Togo, recognized by the Geneva Convention since 2021.

“We cannot contradict him. Maybe being a refugee, well, maybe he has already submitted a dossier for Togolese naturalization. I don’t know. But he said he was Togolese, that he’s Togolese. And it is because of this that we advocated,” explained the lawyer.

“If he was Togolese, the procedure would not present itself like this. But as it’s the judge of freedom and detention, we won’t go deep into the file. We will remain superficially on the file. And it’s only in front of the investigating judge that we will go in depth of the file”. Me Barnabé Gbago

A disputed process and concerning silence from the authorities

For the defense, this situation makes his extradition to Benin illegal, which should have gone through a formal request to the Togolese authorities. “There are rules for extradition. But well, we did not go through that. They went to get him directly in Ivory Coast,” denounced Me Gbago, pointing out a “suspicious” method.

Before the judge, the lawyers for Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè argued for a provisional release, or failing that, placement under judicial supervision, so he could better prepare his defense. “When you come to the CRIET to ask for freedom, there is very little chance that this freedom will be granted“, regretted one of the counsels, while still maintaining hope.

When asked about the international arrest warrant issued by the CRIET instruction commission, Me Barnabé Gbago said he did not know if his client had been informed. He claims to have only learned about it at the time of his transfer to Cotonou.

For now, the ongoing silence of Ivorian and Beninese authorities, despite solicitations, fuels fears of serious rights violations of the accused.