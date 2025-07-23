BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Collapse of a building under construction in Togbin Fandji: a worker trapped under the rubble

By Edouard Djogbénou
A building under construction collapsed during the night of Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in the Togbin Fandji neighborhood, in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. The building, which was supposed to have three levels, suddenly sank, causing panic in the neighborhood.

According to testimonies gathered on site by Fraternité, it was a deafening crash that woke up residents around midnight. The emergency services were quickly mobilized, supported by firefighters and volunteers from the neighborhood.

Despite the quick response, a worker is reportedly still trapped under the rubble, according to media reports.

Persistent doubts surround the quality of the construction. Locals claim to have observed an abnormally rapid pace of work in recent days. Some also mention the use of questionable materials, as well as the apparent non-compliance with current technical standards. For now, no official statement has been made on the exact causes of the collapse.

An investigation has been opened to shed light on this tragedy and establish possible responsibilities. This new incident reignites the debate on the regulation of the construction sector in Benin, where anarchic constructions and technical failures are regularly denounced.

