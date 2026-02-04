Benin: Chabi Yayi is due to appear before the Judicial Police this Wednesday.

As part of the investigation into the attempted coup d’État on December 7, 2025, Chabi Yayi was summoned this Wednesday, February 4, 2026 by the Judicial Police to be questioned regarding elements related to this case.

The summons comes as investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the mutiny thwarted at the end of 2025. Chabi Yayi’s hearing is part of the widening phase of the investigations, aimed at collecting testimonies and analyzing material and logistical elements potentially linked to the case.

This summons comes in a context where several civilian and military figures have already been heard or charged as part of the investigation opened after the events of December 7, which had shaken the country.

The Judicial Police has not yet provided detailed information on the planned follow-up after this hearing, which could shed light on new aspects of the investigation.

Son of former president Boni Yayi, Chabi Yayi is a member of the political bureau of the opposition party Les Démocrates.