Benin: CENA warns against fraudulent links related to the recruitment of electoral agents.

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) on January 22, 2026 issued a public warning to the public regarding the circulation of fraudulent links allegedly related to the recruitment of electoral agents.

The electoral institution notes that these messages do not come from its official services and are aimed at deceiving potential candidates.



According to the CENA, malicious individuals are disseminating on social networks and via messaging dubious internet addresses that purport to enroll people in the recruitment of agents for upcoming elections. These fake links often offer a preselection followed by an email notification, a process described as deceptive and dangerous by the institution.



The Commission notes that the only official platform for submitting applications is accessible at www.erecrutement.cena.bj. Any other address or link shared outside of this portal is not recognized and does not bind the CENA, warns the body responsible for organizing the 2026 general elections.



This warning comes as part of the preparations for recruiting electoral agents for the planned legislative and municipal elections, reminding citizens to use only official channels for their procedures.