Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

Just hours ahead of the start of the written examinations for the 2025 baccalauréat, the Minister of Higher Education addressed candidates and all stakeholders in education.

In a message to the nation on Sunday, June 15, Éléonore Yayi Ladékan, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, announced that 79,588 candidates are enrolled this year, up from 75,381 in 2024, representing an increase of 5.25%.

In her address, she noted the significant growth in candidate numbers, highlighting an increased enthusiasm among young women and the rising popularity of technical fields of study.

This positive trend, according to the minister, reflects the growing confidence in the educational system, resulting from reforms initiated since 2016. She especially emphasized the impact of measures undertaken to make education more inclusive and equitable.

Among the most remarkable figures, female participation reached a new milestone: 35,667 girls are registered for the baccalauréat this year, compared to 32,941 in 2024. The minister celebrated this increase as “an encouraging sign of social justice and equal opportunity,” attributing it to public policies promoting girls’ education and combating school dropout rates.

Another key indicator is the breakthrough achieved by technical fields, confirming their growing appeal. 8,178 candidates are registered in these fields in 2025, more than twice the number recorded in 2021 (4,027 candidates). The ministry attributes this evolution to sustained efforts aimed at enhancing technical and vocational education, a crucial lever for employment integration and national development.

The minister reaffirmed that the baccalauréat remains “the gateway to higher education” and a powerful symbol of an educational system in transformation.