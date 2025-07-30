BY COUNTRIES
Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

Benin: August 1st, 2025 declared a public, non-working, and paid holiday

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Jours fériés
Jours fériés
In honor of Benin’s national day, the Ministry of Labor and Public Service announced that Friday, August 1, 2025, will be a public holiday, non-working and paid.

The Beninese government, through the Ministry of Labor and Public Service, has officially declared the day of Friday, August 1, 2025, as a public holiday, non-working, and paid, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary celebration of Benin’s independence.

This announcement was made through a statement signed on July 29, 2025, in Cotonou, in accordance with law no. 90-019 of July 27, 1990, governing legal holidays in the Republic of Benin.

In the document consulted by BENIN WEB TV, Minister Adidjatou A. Mathys, through her Cabinet Director Victorin V. Honvoh, reaffirmed the national character of this symbolic day and invited its commemoration while respecting workers’ rights.

The statement specifies that this measure applies to the entire national territory.

