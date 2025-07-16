BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Benin: appointments from this Wednesday's council of ministers meeting
Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Uncategorized
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin
- Advertisement -

During the council of ministers meeting held on Wednesday July 16, 2025, President Patrice Talon made several appointments, specifically in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, and the Ministry of Mines.

In fact, based on the proposals from the ministers of these three departments, the following individuals were appointed.

- Publicité-

In the Foreign Affairs Ministry:

-Director General of External Relations: Mr. Akpé Cocou Marius Loko

- Publicité-
  • General Directorate of Consular Affairs and Beninese Abroad: Mr. Yasséa Nounagnon Houndéffo,
  • Director General of Attractiveness: Mr.Simidélé Seth Tébé
  • Director of Planning, Administration, and Finance: Mrs. Adjiri Emilienne Agossa

In the Higher Education Ministry

  • Technical advisor to higher education: Mr. Yacole Guy Atohoun

In the Ministry of Energy, Water, and Mines

  • Director General of SBEE: Mr. Hypollite Ebagnitchié.
- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

UFOA-B U20 Boys Cup 2025: Benin eliminated from the competition

Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS