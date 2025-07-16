Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

- Advertisement -

During the council of ministers meeting held on Wednesday July 16, 2025, President Patrice Talon made several appointments, specifically in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, and the Ministry of Mines.

In fact, based on the proposals from the ministers of these three departments, the following individuals were appointed.

- Publicité-

In the Foreign Affairs Ministry:

-Director General of External Relations: Mr. Akpé Cocou Marius Loko

- Publicité-

General Directorate of Consular Affairs and Beninese Abroad: Mr. Yasséa Nounagnon Houndéffo,

Director General of Attractiveness: Mr.Simidélé Seth Tébé

Director of Planning, Administration, and Finance: Mrs. Adjiri Emilienne Agossa

In the Higher Education Ministry

Technical advisor to higher education: Mr. Yacole Guy Atohoun

In the Ministry of Energy, Water, and Mines

Director General of SBEE: Mr. Hypollite Ebagnitchié.