Benin: after the controversy surrounding House of Challenge, Keith Sonon announces legal action

In Cotonou, chef Keith Sonon put an end to several days of public speculation on Tuesday, April 7, by reacting to the criticisms aimed at her regarding her attitude during House of Challenge 2026.

On her social media, she denounced a wave of cyberbullying and said she intends to go to court to defend her rights against the attacks she says she is a victim of.



The controversy erupted after some internet users accused Keith Sonon of not visibly expressing her support for a Beninese candidate involved in this reality show that brings together participants from several African countries.

Facing the criticisms, Sonon explained that the support she gave to the participant was never publicized but very real, going through private exchanges and other forms of encouragement less flamboyant than posts on social media.



Beyond this debate about the “form of support,” Sonon mainly highlighted the scale of insulting comments and hostile posts that have targeted her in recent days. She describes repeated attacks aimed not only at her but also at her entourage. In her remarks, she stressed the corrosive effects of online harassment, recalling that this phenomenon can undermine public figures, as has been observed elsewhere in African media recently.



To put an end to this escalation, Keith Sonon announced her intention to pursue legal action against the authors of these messages, notably drawing on the provisions of the Benin Digital Code which punish harassment and offenses to dignity via digital tools.

She clarified that she does not seek unanimity, but insists on the importance of respect in public exchanges. She concluded her statement by thanking those who showed their support and by announcing her return to her culinary projects once the electoral period is over.