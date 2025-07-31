BY COUNTRIES
Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

By Angèle M. ADANLE
The Development Agency for Arts and Culture (ADAC) raises the alarm against malicious individuals posing as its representatives or those of the Ministry of Culture, attempting to extort money from artists.

In a statement dated July 30, 2025, signed by its General Director William Codjo, the ADAC informs that it is regularly alerted about attempts at fraud targeting artists. Individuals pose as representatives of the agency or the supervising ministry to extort money, promising participation in cultural events.

Severe penalties are provided by law

The Agency strongly condemns these practices, which it describes as contrary to the fundamental values of national cultural initiatives. It emphasizes that programming and remuneration of artists are carried out only directly, either with the artists themselves, or via their agents. No intermediary is mandated for these procedures, the statement specifies.

The ADAC reminds that extortion acts are severely punished by Beninese law. It invites all individuals involved in such maneuvers to cease immediately under penalty of legal proceedings.

To artists who are victims or witnesses to these acts, the agency asks them to provide any useful information to the authorities via official channels: the email address [email protected] or the WhatsApp number +229 91 46 19 19.

