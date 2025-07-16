Benin – Accident at IITA intersection: truck driver explains himself before the judge

- Publicité-

The driver of the corn-loaded truck, involved in the fatal accident on June 27, 2025, in Abomey-Calavi, appeared in court this Tuesday, July 15. He attributed the tragedy to a sudden malfunction of his vehicle’s brakes.

In front of the judge this Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the truck driver who caused the tragic accident at the IITA crossroads tried to give his version of the events.

According to his statements reported by Bip Radio, the vehicle’s brakes suddenly failed as he arrived at the intersection, where all other road users were stopped. He claims to have performed a braking test a little earlier, at a previous intersection, without noticing any problem.

But this assertion raised doubts. The magistrate asked him why, despite this supposed conclusive test, the system would have failed a few minutes later. Unable to provide a clear technical answer, the driver, who has had a driver’s license since 2020, simply mentioned that the truck was properly insured at the time of the incident.

The insurance procedure…

The hearing was also an opportunity for the court to remind surviving victims, the injured and owners of damaged motorbikes to put together and submit their supporting documents to the insurance company.

As for the deceased victim, the judge asked the family to appoint an executor to begin compensation procedures. The case will be reviewed again on July 29, 2025, with the accused remaining in custody in the meantime.

As a reminder, this accident on June 27, 2025, at the IITA crossroads in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi, killed one person, injured four others, and caused significant material damage, especially to parked or waiting motorcycles.