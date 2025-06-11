Benin: A woman “damages” her husband’s testicles due to his repeated demands

- Publicité-

A marital drama of rare violence occurred in Djakotomey, in the Couffo department. A mother, wife, and mother of seven, allegedly seriously injured her husband during an altercation at home, according to information relayed by the daily Le Potentiel.

The incident, which took place in a climate of persistent marital tensions, involved a dispute that reportedly escalated. According to initial information, the woman violently attacked her spouse, inflicting severe injuries to his genital area. The origin of the conflict is believed to be related to underlying emotional and sexual issues within the couple, notably marked by a repeated refusal of intimate relations.

The victim’s cries of pain alerted the neighbors. Emergency services were quickly mobilized to transport the man to a hospital, where his condition was deemed concerning by medical teams.

A domestic violence case that the national women’s institute must take up so that responsibilities are established and everyone’s rights are respected.