Benin: a police operation in Agblangandan led to the recovery of stolen motorcycles

A recent intervention by the law enforcement from the Agblangandan police station led to the recovery of two stolen motorcycles, following precise information that resulted in locating a suspected network of receivers.

On site, the police discovered a Haojue type 115 and a TVS, whose true owners were identified after verification, confirming the theft. The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect affiliated with the network. His accomplice, however, is on the run and actively sought.

This seizure comes only a few days after a similar operation carried out by the same unit, demonstrating the growing effectiveness of the Agblangandan police station’s field actions, particularly in combating motorcycle theft, a growing scourge in several peripheral areas.