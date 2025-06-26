BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a police operation in Agblangandan led to the recovery of stolen motorcycles

Benin: a police operation in Agblangandan led to the recovery of stolen motorcycles

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

A recent intervention by the law enforcement from the Agblangandan police station led to the recovery of two stolen motorcycles, following precise information that resulted in locating a suspected network of receivers.

On site, the police discovered a Haojue type 115 and a TVS, whose true owners were identified after verification, confirming the theft. The operation also led to the arrest of a suspect affiliated with the network. His accomplice, however, is on the run and actively sought.

This seizure comes only a few days after a similar operation carried out by the same unit, demonstrating the growing effectiveness of the Agblangandan police station’s field actions, particularly in combating motorcycle theft, a growing scourge in several peripheral areas.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

Benin

Benin – National Assembly: Democrats bring back a bill proposal to the table

Benin

Benin – Recruitment of 172 Agents for the Benefit of the MEF: Deadline for Submitting Applications Extended

VIEW ALL FEEDS