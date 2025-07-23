Benin: a pastor arrested for obstructing the vaccination campaign in Natitingou

- Publicité-

The polio vaccination campaign, currently underway in the Atacora department, is facing worrying resistance.

In Péporiyakou, in the municipality of Natitingou, a man introducing himself as a “pastor” was arrested on the evening of Sunday, July 20, 2025. The reason: he and his followers were vehemently opposed to the vaccination of children, citing religious reasons.

According to local authorities, the man reportedly stated that “faith prohibits the use of health products on children”, categorically refusing to cooperate with the health teams on mission in the locality.

Despite several warnings, the individual remained unyielding, obliging security forces to intervene to put an end to this obstruction.

The district head of Péporiyakou, Basile Mané, confirmed the incident. He reminded that a case of polio was detected last April in the locality, which justified the urgent initiation of a targeted vaccination campaign to contain any risk of spread.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, the local authority reacted firmly:

“He claims to have received the Holy Spirit and maintains that his faith prohibits the use of health products on children,” Basile Mané reported to La Nation. He then called on people to exercise discernment: “Health has a price. If the government takes measures to protect children, we must accept them. There is God, but also Caesar. Let’s give to God what is God’s, and to Caesar what is Caesar’s.”

It should be remembered that polio is a serious and highly disabling disease, and despite constant eradication efforts, it remains present in certain areas of Benin. The vaccination campaign aims precisely to protect children from this scourge.

Any hindrance to this operation represents a major health hazard, not only for unvaccinated children, but for the entire community.