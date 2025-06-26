BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a motorcycle taxi driver robbed in Womey, one of the attackers arrested

Benin: a motorcycle taxi driver robbed in Womey, one of the attackers arrested

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

On the evening of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, a motorcycle taxi driver was the victim of a violent attack in Womey, in the Godomey district, Abomey-Calavi commune. According to information provided by the Republican Police, the man was targeted by two armed individuals as he was about to drop off a client at his home.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, suddenly appeared and brutally attacked him with a machete. Seriously injured, the victim was stripped of his motorcycle by his attackers, who attempted to flee at high speed.

The rapid intervention of a Godomey police station team, present nearby, allowed for a prompt response. With the spontaneous support of other motorcycle taxi drivers, the police officers chased the criminals. Cornered, they eventually abandoned the two motorcycles: the victim’s and the one used for the robbery before fleeing on foot.

However, one of the two suspects was apprehended at the end of the chase. He is currently in custody while authorities conduct a deeper investigation and pursue ongoing legal proceedings.

The stolen motorcycle was recovered and placed in police custody. This incident highlights the crucial importance of law enforcement’s responsiveness, as well as the decisive role of citizen collaboration, particularly that of motorcycle taxi drivers who, once again, demonstrated solidarity in the face of insecurity.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

Benin

Benin – National Assembly: Democrats bring back a bill proposal to the table

Benin

Benin – Recruitment of 172 Agents for the Benefit of the MEF: Deadline for Submitting Applications Extended

VIEW ALL FEEDS