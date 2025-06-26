Benin: a motorcycle taxi driver robbed in Womey, one of the attackers arrested

- Publicité-

On the evening of Wednesday, June 11, 2025, a motorcycle taxi driver was the victim of a violent attack in Womey, in the Godomey district, Abomey-Calavi commune. According to information provided by the Republican Police, the man was targeted by two armed individuals as he was about to drop off a client at his home.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, suddenly appeared and brutally attacked him with a machete. Seriously injured, the victim was stripped of his motorcycle by his attackers, who attempted to flee at high speed.

The rapid intervention of a Godomey police station team, present nearby, allowed for a prompt response. With the spontaneous support of other motorcycle taxi drivers, the police officers chased the criminals. Cornered, they eventually abandoned the two motorcycles: the victim’s and the one used for the robbery before fleeing on foot.

However, one of the two suspects was apprehended at the end of the chase. He is currently in custody while authorities conduct a deeper investigation and pursue ongoing legal proceedings.

The stolen motorcycle was recovered and placed in police custody. This incident highlights the crucial importance of law enforcement’s responsiveness, as well as the decisive role of citizen collaboration, particularly that of motorcycle taxi drivers who, once again, demonstrated solidarity in the face of insecurity.