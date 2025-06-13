Benin: A man found dead in a water retention area in Porto-Novo

- Publicité-

A man around 40 years old was found dead in a water retention in Porto-Novo, Agata neighborhood on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Tragic discovery in Porto-Novo. The lifeless body of a man about 40 years old was retrieved this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from a water retention area located in the Agata neighborhood. According to initial reports by bip radio, the body was floating on the surface of a basin estimated to be five meters deep.

The quick intervention of the firefighters allowed the recovery of the corpse, but no signs of life could be detected. The circumstances of the drowning remain unclear at this time. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes of death.