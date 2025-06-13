BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: A man found dead in a water retention area in Porto-Novo

Benin: A man found dead in a water retention area in Porto-Novo

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drame
Drame@bwt
- Publicité-

A man around 40 years old was found dead in a water retention in Porto-Novo, Agata neighborhood on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Tragic discovery in Porto-Novo. The lifeless body of a man about 40 years old was retrieved this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from a water retention area located in the Agata neighborhood. According to initial reports by bip radio, the body was floating on the surface of a basin estimated to be five meters deep.

The quick intervention of the firefighters allowed the recovery of the corpse, but no signs of life could be detected. The circumstances of the drowning remain unclear at this time. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes of death.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Ivory Coast

“I didn’t just hear about it, I lived it,” Kerozen shares the miracle of the Virgin Mary in his life.

Mali

Mali: Assimi Goïta’s mandate extended until 2030

Benin

Benin: Julien Kandé Kansou placed under arrest warrant, here are the charges

Benin

Benin: Singer Oluwa Kemy becomes a mom for the second time (video)

Benin

Brouille Axel Merryl – Kim Makosso: Maa Bio’s Sharp Advice to End It

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire – 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo

Benin

Wafu Cup U20 Ghana 2025 Prep: Draw between U20 Éperviers and Guépards

Ivory Coast

Tidjane Thiam at RHDP: “I have no Ivorian blood on my hands” (video)

Benin

Benin: Patrick Armand Pognon sets Steve Mounié straight and demands a public apology

Benin

Ivory Coast: a former chief of protocol for Guillaume Soro sentenced to 5 years in prison

VIEW ALL FEEDS