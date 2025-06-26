Benin: a grave desecrator arrested with 4 human skulls in Godomey

- Publicité-

A man was arrested this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the PK 14 cemetery in Godomey while he was engaging in acts of grave desecration.

According to information provided by the Republican Police, the individual, a mechanic in his fifties, was caught in the act at this cemetery located in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. He had already opened four graves, from which he allegedly extracted the skulls that he was carrying in plastic bags, reports Banouto.

The quick intervention of the police was made possible thanks to an anonymous tip-off. Once on site, the officers were able to arrest the suspect, who admitted to the acts. He reportedly climbed over the cemetery’s fence before proceeding to exhume the human remains.

The four skulls found on him were seized as evidence. The suspect is currently in police custody at the Godomey police station. A judicial investigation has been opened to shed full light on the motivations and possible accomplices behind this macabre act.