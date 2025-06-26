BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a grave desecrator arrested with 4 human skulls in Godomey

Benin: a grave desecrator arrested with 4 human skulls in Godomey

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

A man was arrested this Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the PK 14 cemetery in Godomey while he was engaging in acts of grave desecration.

According to information provided by the Republican Police, the individual, a mechanic in his fifties, was caught in the act at this cemetery located in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. He had already opened four graves, from which he allegedly extracted the skulls that he was carrying in plastic bags, reports Banouto.

The quick intervention of the police was made possible thanks to an anonymous tip-off. Once on site, the officers were able to arrest the suspect, who admitted to the acts. He reportedly climbed over the cemetery’s fence before proceeding to exhume the human remains.

The four skulls found on him were seized as evidence. The suspect is currently in police custody at the Godomey police station. A judicial investigation has been opened to shed full light on the motivations and possible accomplices behind this macabre act.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

Benin

Benin – National Assembly: Democrats bring back a bill proposal to the table

Benin

Benin – Recruitment of 172 Agents for the Benefit of the MEF: Deadline for Submitting Applications Extended

VIEW ALL FEEDS