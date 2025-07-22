BY COUNTRIES
Benin: A family man shot dead in a health center in N’Dali by a security agent

By Edouard Djogbénou
A tragic incident occurred on the night of Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19, 2025, in N’Dali, northern Benin. A family man, identified by the initials K.Y., was fatally shot by a security officer stationed at a health center.

According to Fraternité as reported by The New Tribune, the man did not survive his injuries, despite emergency medical care. The events took place around 3 in the morning. The father, accompanied his sick son who went to the dispensary for a consultation.

The child was quickly taken care of by the medical team, while the father went back into the yard of the establishment to draw water from the tap.

At this moment, the security agent, thinking he was dealing with an intruder, opened fire. The bullet hit K.Y. full force. The scene immediately plunged the establishment into shock.

The victim was urgently transported to the Borgou University Hospital Center in Parakou. Despite the efforts made by the doctors, she succumbed to her injuries on the morning of Monday, July 21.

Originally from the municipality of Nikki, K.Y. was a teacher at a local school. His sudden death has caused a surge of emotion within the education community. Family, colleagues, and students are deeply shaken by this tragedy.

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy and identify responsibilities. The implicated security agent should be heard in the coming days.

