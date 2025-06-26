Benin: 3 people killed in a road accident in Adjohoun

- Publicité-

A road tragedy has plunged the town of Adjohoun into mourning this Thursday, June 12, 2025. On the Sissèkpa road, notoriously known for its danger, a ten-wheel truck, belonging to a public works company, violently collided with a Haojue 115 motorcycle, causing the death of three people.

According to early reports by Le Béninois Libéré, one of the victims is a teacher, also a general supervisor at CEG Gouako. The impact, exceptionally violent, occurred as the heavy vehicle was speeding before skidding in an area identified by locals as high-risk.

The human toll of this accident is heavy. One victim died at the scene of the accident. The second succumbed to their injuries while being evacuated for initial treatment, and the third person passed away after an emergency evacuation to the CHD of Ouémé.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, but the driver’s speeding is mentioned by several witnesses. The news has caused a strong emotion in the town, particularly within the educational community.