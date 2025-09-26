Ballon d’Or 2025: upstaged by Dembélé, Lamine Yamal comforted by his 25-year-old girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Having failed to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, claimed by Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal can console himself in the arms of his girlfriend, singer Nicki Nicole, who sent him a sweet message.

A heavy favorite for the title, Lamine Yamal will not win the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The Spanish forward was edged out by his PSG counterpart, Ousmane Dembélé, who clinched the crown on Monday night in Paris. A big disappointment for Barça’s number 10, who left France with only the Kopa Trophy for best young player, won for the second consecutive year.

- Publicité-

Enough to spark the anger of those around him, who consider the fate dealt to the Catalan prodigy unfair. «“He’s the greatest… I won’t speak of theft, but rather of the moral harm done to a human being. Lamine Yamal is by far the best player in the world. It’s not just because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world,”» said Mounir Nasraoui, Yamal’s father.

In a relationship for a few months with the 18-year-old footballer, Nicki Nicole also wanted to show her support for her partner. On her social networks, the 25-year-old singer posted a photo of the couple accompanied by an affectionate message: « my star I love you ». Words that will no doubt console the Spaniard!