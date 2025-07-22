Appointment at the head of the SBEE: government justifies the choice of an Ivorian

- Publicité-

The appointment of Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchie as the head of the Beninese Electric Energy Company (SBEE) continues to stir reactions. In response to inquiries, the government spokesman, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, has provided clarifications on the reasons leading to this choice.

At a cabinet meeting on July 21, 2025, the Beninese government appointed a new General Manager for the SBEE. Hippolyte Ebagnitchie, an Ivorian expert in the energy sector, takes over from Canadian André-Marie Kaczmarek, who has held this position since December 2023.

A decision driven by the quest for performance

During his appearance on Canal 3 Benin, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji clarified the reasons for this appointment. According to him, Ebagnitchie’s designation is the result of a desire to improve the efficiency of the company’s management. He stressed that the new GM’s profile was proposed by the group in charge of SBEE’s delegated management, in compliance with established procedures.

“The main reason for choosing Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchie is the search for efficiency, results,” stated the government spokesperson.

A deliberate Pan-African choice

In response to criticisms about the foreign nationality of the new director, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji emphasized the pan-African dimension of this appointment.

“I am convinced that all Pan-Africanists are pleased with President Patrice Talon,” he affirmed, believing that this type of South-South collaboration should be a source of pride for Africans.

However, the spokesperson did not evade the question of economic patriotism. He admitted that the ideal would be for the managing group to identify a Beninese profile that meets performance requirements in the long run.