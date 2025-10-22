African Human Rights Day: Amnesty International Benin calls for reform of the Penal Code and the Digital Code

The elegant Topha 1er room of the Bénin Royal Hôtel brought together Amnesty International Benin and media professionals on Tuesday. In front of microphones and cameras, the NGO presented a series of strategic documents aimed at steering national legislation toward better protection of fundamental freedoms. Stated objective: to influence the debates now, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

On the occasion of African Human Rights Day, Amnesty International Benin held a press conference this Tuesday in Cotonou, in the Topha 1er room of the Bénin Royal Hôtel. The event featured the presentation of three advocacy documents aimed at strengthening the protection of fundamental rights ahead of the 2026 general elections.

At the heart of the discussions: the revision of the Penal Code and the Digital Code, two texts the organization considers restrictive of freedoms. “Some provisions are used to restrict freedom of expression, criminalize peaceful assemblies or prosecute journalists for non‑criminal offenses“, explained Dieudonné Dagbéto, executive director of Amnesty International Benin. Specific recommendations were made, notably regarding articles 237 to 241 of the Penal Code, as well as article 560 of the Digital Code, considered a direct threat to freedom of information.

A “Manifesto for Human Rights 2026–2030” was also unveiled. It calls on political parties to commit to five major areas: fundamental freedoms, detention conditions, combating arbitrary arrests, gender equality, and economic and social rights. “We want future elected officials to place human rights at the heart of their mandate“, insisted Glory Hossou, media coordinator of Amnesty International Benin.

Questioned by journalists about the effectiveness of its actions, the NGO reminded that advocacy remains a slow but essential process. “Just because results are delayed doesn’t mean we should give up“, Dagbéto replied. Amnesty reaffirmed its commitment to support young people, journalists and civil society in defending fundamental rights in Benin.