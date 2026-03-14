Abomey-Calavi: installation of arrondissement chiefs and heads of commissions

The arrondissement heads, as well as the presidents and rapporteurs of the standing commissions of the fifth term of the Abomey-Calavi municipality, were officially installed on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The ceremony took place under the authority of the interim prefect of the Atlantique Department, Alain Sourou Orounla.



The municipality of Abomey-Calavi has taken a new step in establishing its governance bodies. The arrondissement heads, as well as the presidents and rapporteurs of the standing commissions designated for the fifth term, were installed during a ceremony chaired by the interim prefect of the Atlantique Department, Alain Sourou Orounla.

Among the appointed officials is Arsène Enagnon Euloge Yaovi, now president of the Commission on Social, Sports and Cultural Affairs. This commission will be tasked with helping the municipality define and implement policies related to social actions, youth, sport, and cultural initiatives.

The new administrative configuration also provides for the installation of arrondissement heads. In Abomey-Calavi Centre, the post goes to Doho Comlan Herbert Franck. The Akassato arrondissement is entrusted to Kegbo Gbassou Augustin.

These installations mark the start of the local structures operating for this new term in the Abomey-Calavi municipality.