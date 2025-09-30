2025 U20 World Cup: Nigeria caught out in opener by Norway, France tames South Africa

Nigeria began its 2025 U20 World Cup campaign with a defeat (0-1) against Norway. Meanwhile, South Africa lost to France (1-2).

In their opening match in Group F of the 2025 U20 World Cup, Nigeria went down (0-1) to Norway. The Flying Eagles, despite dominating the play, paid for their lack of attacking efficiency.

An early penalty conceded after a hand by captain Daniel Bameyi allowed Rasmus Holten to score the only goal of the game. Despite several clear chances and two attempts that hit the crossbar, the Nigerians never managed to come back.

“The boys gave their all. They tried everything, but luck wasn’t on our side,” said coach Aliyu Zubairu, frustrated by the outcome. The Flying Eagles will try to get back on track on Thursday against Saudi Arabia.

The Bleuets start their tournament with a victory

In their opening match at the U20 World Cup in Chile, France dominated South Africa (2-1). Anthony Bermont had opened the scoring before the South Africans equalized from the penalty spot. Bernard Diomède’s players eventually snatched the win late in the match thanks to Lucas Michal. Next up: the United States, on Thursday.